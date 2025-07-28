Silent Hill 2 Remake Devs No Longer Feel Like 'Underdogs' After Proving People Wrong

When it was first revealed in 2022 that Bloober Team was working on a remake of the 2001 survival horror masterpiece Silent Hill 2, people got very nervous. Many, myself included, weren’t sure the team could pull it off. But the Silent Hill 2 remake wound up being one of the best games of 2024, and now the devs behind it feel less like “underdogs” after nailing such a challenging project.

Bloober Team’s next big game is an original horror project, Cronos: The New Dawn. And that game’s director, Jacek Zięba, told PC Gamer in a recent interview that following the great success of Silent Hill 2, the team is in a better, “different position” compared to the lead-up to the controversial remake and all the scrutiny they faced.

SILENT HILL 2 - Launch trailer

“We are starting to stop feeling like underdogs all the time after Silent Hill,” Zięba told the outlet. “The Silent Hill era wasn’t so easy in the eyes of the public. There were a lot of voices: ‘Oh no, Bloober is doing this. They will destroy that.’ It was very tough for the whole company to stick to our guns and put all our heart into that thing, even if most people don’t want it.”

But once the game was out and people had played it, Zięba says Bloober “proved people wrong” and added: “So that’s nice.”

The success of Silent Hill 2's remake not only helped get more eyeballs on Bloober’s next game, but it also seemingly convinced Konami that the team could handle the franchise. Now Bloober is working on a big remake of the original Silent Hill, and despite people online telling the team they did great, the studio wants to do better.

“Every time you publish a game, you learn, and then you change, you evolve,” said Cronos’s lead writer, Grzegorz Like. “You try to be better. I swear to god, we want to be better—even after Silent Hill,” he said. “People were like, ‘This is perfection!’ This is not perfection.”

