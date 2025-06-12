Silent Hill 2 Remake Studio Now Remaking The Original Game

Soon we shall return to the foggy and creepy streets of Silent Hill as Konami has confirmed that a remake of the original PlayStation-era horror game is in development.

On June 12, during Konami’s Press Start Live event, the publisher announced that Bloober Team, the studio behind 2024's excellent Silent Hill 2 remake, is now working its magic on a remake of the original Silent Hill, a game first released over 25 years ago.

The official Silent Hill Twitter account just tweeted out a teaser with a cryptic message and the original game’s music. However, the franchise’s Japanese account shared a bit more info on the project and 100 percent confirmed that, yes, Bloober is remaking the OG Silent Hill.

“Silent Hill Remake in Development. We are working with Bloober Team on a remake of Silent Hill, originally released on PlayStation in 1999. Please watch the video with audio. Stay tuned for more details in future updates,” posted Konami, as translated by Google.

And...that’s all we know right now. There’s no release date yet, not even a hint was given by Konami. That makes sense as the game is likely very early in development, so perhaps don’t expect this one for a few years.

Still, Silent Hill fans likely don’t mind waiting a bit for a Bloober remake. The studio’s Silent Hill 2 recreation was released to near-universal praise from critics and fans, and went on to sell a ton of copies for Konami.

Meanwhile, the Silent Hill fanbase is finally eating well after years and years of neglect: Last year we had that release of Silent Hill 2 remake, and this September sees the release of the brand new entry in the series, Silent Hill F. There’s also Annapurna Interactive’s Silent Hill Townfall in development, too. And now a full-on remake of the OG game that started it all. The next few years are going to be good for Silent Hill fans. Honestly, they deserve it.

