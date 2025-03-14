The First New Silent Hill In Over 13 Years Gets The Haunting Reveal Fans Have Been Waiting For

Silent Hill f’s reveal trailer has finally arrived and the long-awaited next entry in Konami’s survival horror franchise looks promising. There’s haunting memories, twisted horrors, and plenty of fog. It’s hard to gauge just how real the Silent Hill comeback is based on the new footage alone, but so far it’s off to a good start.

The first-ever game in the series to be set in Japan, Silent Hill f takes place in the 1960s and follows teenager Shimizu Hinako as a thick fog envelopes her remote mountain town of Ebisugaoka. Creepy puzzle solving, encounters with demonic creatures, and psychological horror ensue. The production is being led by Konami Silent Hill 2 remake producer Motoi Okamoto with contributions from writer Ryukishi07, artist kera and composers Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage.

The game’s tagline is “find beauty in terror” which is exactly what we get from the trailer revealed in this week’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase:

Bruised and bloodied, we see Hinako exploring her hometown turned upside down by a mysterious evil. Pink and red flowers blossom like a mutated, fungal coral throughout the environment as traumatic memories are seemingly unearthed. “You took everything from me,” Hinako shouts at an unknown entity as she picks up a broken pipe to wield as a melee weapon.

“To this day, I remember the feeling of my first encounter with the strangling and oppressive atmosphere of Silent Hill,” project lead Okamoto wrote in a press release. “It still deeply haunts me, and it still utterly fascinates me.” He continued, “To me, the Silent Hill series is more than just a collection of stories, it’s a medium; an amazing, phenomenal way of exploring and experiencing a person’s heart and mind.”

There’s still no release date for Silent Hill f but the game won’t be a PlayStation 5 exclusive when it arrives, unlike the Silent Hill 2 remake. The sequel will be multiplatform on Xbox and PC when it eventually emerges from the fog.

