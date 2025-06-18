That Silent Hill 2 Movie Will Hit Theaters In January 2026

Return to Silent Hill, the next live-action Hollywood adaptation of the hit survival horror series, is set to arrive in theaters next year. There hasn’t been much news about the film in some time, with some wondering if it was going to be dumped on streaming services. But nope, it’s still coming to theaters.

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

Let’s rewind a bit, because I feel like a lot of people might not even be aware that a third (!) Silent Hill movie is happening. In fact, it already happened. Return to Silent Hill has been done for a bit now, after it wrapped up shooting in 2023. It’s directed and co-written by Christophe Gans, the same guy who directed the weirdly good original Silent Hill film from 2006. This new film isn’t connected to that movie or the less popular 2012 sequel film, Silent Hill: Revelation. Instead, Return to Silent Hill is a standalone movie based heavily on Silent Hill 2.

Advertisement

On June 18, Deadline revealed that Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting, and Iconic Events Releasing—the same trio of companies responsible for Terrifier 3—are bringing Return to Silent Hill to theaters. The horror film will be released on January 23, which does make me nervous, as that’s historically the month when movie studios and production companies dump bad films into cinemas.

Advertisement

There is no trailer for the movie yet, but here’s an old teaser from 2022:

KONAMI

“Return to Silent Hill hits theaters at the perfect time,” said Mark Rupp, CFO/COO and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing. “[It arrives after the] successful recent launch of the Silent Hill 2 game remake that the movie is based on, while also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the start of the horror film franchise.”

Advertisement

Yeah, that makes me even more nervous. The fact that the main reason this thing is getting a theatrical release is because the recent Silent Hill 2 remake did so well doesn’t fill me with confidence.

Regardless, in January 2026, we are getting a live-action adaptation of Silent Hill 2. If Return to Silent Hill turns out to be bad, well, at least we’ve got a bunch of Silent Hill games and remakes to play these days.

Advertisement

.

