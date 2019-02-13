The next big Mario game on Switch is one you’ll partially make yourself. Nintendo is bringing a sequel to the 2015 Wii U hit Super Mario Maker to its current console.



The new game was shown in a trailer that kicked off today’s Nintendo Direct. It appears to use Mario assets styled based on Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario 3D Land.

The game’s debut trailer showed lots of options for editing levels but didn’t call out many specifics. The first Mario Maker’s official artwork showcased Mario in construction worker gear. The sequel’s shows Luigi with him. Make of that what you will.

The original Super Mario Maker came with levels pre-made by Nintendo but emphasized the opportunity for users to make and share their own 2D Mario levels. The game was the rare hit for the beleaguered Wii U console and fueled a vibrant online scene full of people creating and sharing the most vexing levels they could conceive (you had to be able to finish a level yourself before uploading it, at least). Super Mario Maker was ported to the 3DS in 2016.