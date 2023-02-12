'Mario Rap' Makes Comeback In Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl Commercial

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Another new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie has been released today, part of the onslaught of expensive and lengthy Super Bowl commercials, and while that’s usually enough to rot the brains of even the most online among us, I can assure you, this one is fantastic.



Unlike every previous trailer, which are actual trailers featuring snippets from the movie, this is a new take on the Mario Rap, the classic intro from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show, the live-action series that ran from 1989-1991.

Here, in case you need a refresher, is the original:

Super Mario Brothers Super Show Intro

And here is the 2023 version:

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial

I haven’t called that number because I’m not the in the US, but that website is indeed up and running, and is everything you would hope it would be from a struggling small business servicing the Brooklyn and Queens areas. There’s excessive animation, broken image links, a careers page (still under construction, sadly) and even a novelty mouse cursor.

Advertisement

Best of all, though, are the testimonials, including one from Spike, who is actually the brothers’ boss, and who is making an appearance in the movie (he’ll be played by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco).

G/O Media may get a commission 55% Off Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD Card with Adapter Storage for days

This MicroSD card has 512GB of storage, is usable in a huge variety of devices, has speeds of up to 160MB/s, and even comes with an adapter to make things easier. Buy for $50 from Amazon Advertisement

READ MORE:

Advertisement

It’s weird that one of the things people have been most interested about as far as the upcomin g Super Mario Bros. movie is concerned is how everyone sounds. I mean, we know who the cast is, have known that forever, but what we haven’t known is the extent to which each actor was going to ham it up.



It’s why everyone has been so obsessed with Chris Pratt’s Mario, and why Jack Black seems perfect as Bowser because...he’s done that voice 1000 times and he was born for the role. One major voice we haven’t heard yet, though, is Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, and it was also one that could have gone in any number of directions.

Advertisement

READ MORE