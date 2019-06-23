Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: You Look... Different.

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 19. Read more of Double XP.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 19. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: You Look... Different.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published August 5, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.