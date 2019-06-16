Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I&#39;m Just Looking

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 26. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 13. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 10. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 13. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published June 16. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 14. Read more of Penny Arcade.

(The GaMERCaT comic is currently taking a break.)