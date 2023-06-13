Advertisement
But there’s a difference between encountering a few hilarious glitches or occasionally getting snagged on varied environmental terrain. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PlayStation 3 specifically and Fallout 4 in general both had a fair number of problems to overcome when they originally debuted, from framerate slowdowns to broken quests that were impossible to complete. Even later special editions for older games were hardly perfect at launch.

Bethesda’s last major game, Fallout 76, was perhaps the most notorious of them all when it comes to bugs. A traditional story-based campaign complicated by persistent online multiplayer, it was busted at launch and took months of massive patches to stabilize things. One launch issue was randomly deleting players’ files for the beta access period, while some updates seemingly broke as many other parts of the game as they fixed.

It’s good to hear that won’t be the case again this time, though I won’t be entirely convinced until the game is out and we can test it for ourselves. Creative director Todd Howard recently confirmed that Starfield will be locked to 30fps on console, saying they wanted to keep the experience as consistent as possible even though the game can frequently hit higher framerates. “Fortunately in this one, we’ve got it running great,” he told IGN in an interview.

Apparently that’s even the case on the less powerful Xbox Series S where he plays most of his games since his kids won’t let him use the family Xbox Series X. I hope he’s right.

