Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Brings Back The Best Clone Wars Droids

If you, like me, are a big fan of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, then I’ve got some very good news to share. As first seen in a new gameplay video released earlier this week, a load of classic Clone Wars-era droids are featured in EA and Respawn’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, set a few years after Jedi: Fallen Order, once again stars Cal Kestis. The red-headed Jedi was a young padawan when Order 66 happened and the Order was nearly exterminated by the Clones they once fought side-by-side with during the war almost immediately after. Now, following the events of Fallen Order, Cal has reconnected with the Force, gotten his Jedi groove back, and even found some new friends he calls family. But this is Star Wars, so they won’t get to relax and sip blue milk. Instead, they face a whole new threat and new baddies in Respawn’s upcoming (and recently delayed) sequel. Hey, it’s not all bad news. At least our favorite clankers from the Clone Wars will be around, ready to get sliced and diced by Cal and his cool lightsaber moves.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Official Reveal Trailer

As revealed in a new IGN article, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor includes a bunch of familiar droids that Clone Wars fans and prequel lovers will notice right away.

Advertisement

All the Clone Wars droids in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Of course, the classic, fan-favorite B1 Battle Droids are here. These are the idiot grunts often seen making jokes and dying by the dozen in the animated series. And based on some of the new gameplay we’ve seen, B1s will fill a similar role in Survivor.



G/O Media may get a commission 55% Off Samsung Pro Plus 512GB MicroSD Card with Adapter Storage for days

This MicroSD card has 512GB of storage, is usable in a huge variety of devices, has speeds of up to 160MB/s, and even comes with an adapter to make things easier. Buy for $50 from Amazon Advertisement

Also featured in the new game are B2 Super Battle Droids, the bigger, stronger cousins of the B1 that were introduced in Attack of the Clones so the Jedi actually had a threatening enemy to face in combat.



Advertisement

Next, we have the BX Commando Droids. These are the smarter siblings of the B1 and B2 droids, able to create traps and trick Clones by using advanced tactics. They are also more agile. According to the devs, these droids will often parry Cal’s attacks, making them a tricky enemy to encounter.



If you were wondering if Droidekas, aka Destroyer Droids, are in Jedi: Survivor, well, yes they are! And not only that, but the devs confirmed to IGN that these rolling bastards will feature shields, just like in the movies and Clone Wars show.



Advertisement

IG-100 Magna Droids will also appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These big boys were famously seen guarding General Grievous and appropriately, the devs described these robotic warriors as “superior elite” enemies that will attack, defend, parry, and counter everything, making them one of the harder foes Cal will face.



Advertisement

Finally, we have the DT Sentry Droid. This flavor of killer robot isn’t from the Clone Wars, but instead from the sequel shows Bad Batch and Rebels. They’ve also appeared in comics, too. These DT Sentry Droids are very, very tough. In Survivor, they will come in different variants, with some featuring a missile launcher and others using blasters or melee weapons. But all of them will be big brutes that can survive losing a limb or two and will possibly be one of the hardest enemies Cal will have to fight during the course of the game.



Now the real question is why these droids are in the game at all. Based on their paint jobs and proximity to some nasty criminals, it seems that some big gang has repurposed leftover droids from the Clone Wars and built themselves a tidy little robo-army. That sounds great to me because killing droids isn’t just fun, it also doesn’t make me think about the canon and lore implications connected to their deaths. Robots aren’t connected to the light side of the Force, so swing away and chop them to bits, Cal!



Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 27 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

