At long last, the Roost has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Since the game’s version 2.0 update, players have been frantically searching for the aloof pigeon Brewster, so they can set up his café on their island, and start inviting island chums for a coffee. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the most interesting Animal Crossing characters players have seen mosey into Brewster’s Roost so far.

In the Roost, you never know what animal-shaped friend will saunter into the cafe for a quick cup of joe . They might be former residents who still remember you (they damn well better) and want to catch up, or more excitingly, some of the series’ special characters who can invite a surprise plus one . While the floorboards of the cafe have yet to be stained by spills or scuffed by the steady flow of boots, players have already shared on social media some of the special characters who show up at the Roost. Here are some of the neat special characters who have made appearances at the Roost so far.

K. K. Slider

The Roost wouldn’t be a popping cafe without the island’s celebrity musician making an appearance. You can occasionally find K.K. Slider chilling at the Roost. If you approach him, he’ll regale you with tales of how the Roost used to have a small stage, where the white labrador got his start as a musician. (That would be back in Animal Crossing: Wild World and Animal Crossing: City Folk.) He mentions that Brewster has been taking care of him “for a dog’s age now.” Hopefully this series mainstay will eventually bless residents with his soulful dulcet tones, when he’s not busy decompressing from his busy day of being one of the coolest dogs on the island.

Rover & Tom Nook

This next one is a bit of a twofer. According to one player who invited the special character Rover to the Roost, the smiling cat will bring Tom Nook, the crook himself, as his plus one. In previous games, Rover used to be in charge of character creation, before being replaced by Tom’s apprentices, Timmy and Tommy, so it’s appropriate that he’d be dining with his old boss. Although Rover will make other appearances during the May Day event, it’s nice to see him relaxing in the cafe. Which is more than what I can say about Tom, who I suspect might have ulterior motives. Despite the tanuki being off the clock, I can’t help but feel like he’s scheming his way into having players pay his tab. I’ve got my eye on you, Tom Nook.

Kapp’n & his whole family

Even sailors must drop anchor every once in a while, but Kapp’n’s visits to the Roost aren’t a lonely seadog drinking away his sorrows. His are a family affair—in fact, he brings his entire family. Accompanying him are his wife Leilani, his daughter Leila, and his mother Grams. Hopefully the family man doesn’t spot K.K. and feel inspired to belt out a pirate shanty, lest his wife become irritated and banish him to life on the sea once again.

Daisy Mae & Joan

Life can’t always be about stonks. Sometimes you need to kick back and have a cup of coffee with your co-worker. And that’s exactly why Daisy Mae and Joan can be found at the Roost. The turnip salespeople have been working their butts off in the free marketplace of lucrative turnip stock trading. I’m sure when they close their eyes, all they see are turnips. So hopefully Joan and Daisy Mae can breathe a sigh of relief when they open their eyes to see a nice warm cup of coffee.

Celeste & Blathers

I think it would be a sin to not include Blathers on the list of cool special characters who pop into the Roost. If not for him, players wouldn’t have been able to find Brewster, nor set up the cafe in the museum in the first place. To make matters all the sweeter, if you invite Blathers to the Roost, he can bring his sister Celeste with him. The nocturnal siblings always felt like ships passing in the night on my island, so I bet they’re a hoot whenever they’re together. I’m not apologizing for the pun.