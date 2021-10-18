Last week’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Nintendo Direct was an avalanche of info about new items, gameplay, and characters coming to the game in both its free update and paid Happy Home Paradise DLC on November 5. Read on for some neat little details about everything that’s coming that you might not have noticed the first time around.



The big Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update adds everything from Brewster’s café to new haircut styles, while the $25 DLC will let players get to work customizing new vacation homes for their favorite villagers. The 23-minute October 15 Direct also showed off a lot of other cool stuff that was easy to miss if you weren’t paying close attention, like bubble machines, ferris wheels, and PC gaming battlestations. Here are 11 more observations of interest.