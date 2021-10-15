Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, lets players build dream vacation homes for their residents. Players can scope out islands and design a paradise home for their favorite villagers.

Tom Nook appoints the player as a land developer who coordinates new builds. Much like decoration-heavy Happy Home Designer before it, players will place furniture and landscape islands to match a villager’s vibe or request. Players will have recommended furniture available to them, but will have the freedom to spice up vacation home interior design however they please.

In the DLC, players will join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team as they visit an archipelago and bringing islander’s vacation homes to life. Alongside being able to design the interior of your resident’s bungalow, players will be able to suggest ideas for the exterior of client’s houses by modifying the design of homes, design pathways and yards, and change the seasons and weather on the island.

After designing vacation homes, players can unlock new design techniques. These techniques include adjusting the interior size of houses, adjusting lighting, adding atmospheric music, and creating patrician walls and pillars to homes. Players will also be able to remodel abandoned buildings left on islands like schools, restaurants, and hospitals.

If you’re wondering if you can reap the spoils from all your design efforts for your clients, fear not, because once players complete designing dream houses, they can take those techniques back home with them to spruce up their own island. After a home is designed, players will be compensated with Poki currency which they can use to buy rare furniture to take back home with them.

All the vacation homes players design will be kept in a portfolio in the Nook phone app, Happy Home Network. In the app, players will be able to visit homes of previous clients, share their vacation home designs with each players, and follow their favorite designer from the app.

Amiibo figures and cards can be used for players to invite more clients like Isabel and Tom Nook to islands and design their vacation homes. Series 5 of the Animal Crossing Amiibo cards will also be available on launch with the DLC. Series 5 features 48 Amiibo cards with characters who aren’t in New Horizons.

DLC for New Horizons thus far have been free, barring Amiibos which are optional. Players can download Happy Home Paradise as a complimentary feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The individual membership plan costs $49.99 a month for 12 months and the family membership is $79.99 for 12 months. The Expansion Pack includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games.

Happy Home Paradise costs $24.99 and will be available on November 5. Pre-orders will be available on October 29.