Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ days as a virtual nudist colony are no more. Nintendo has released a patch fixing a glitch that caused villagers to walk around their island paradise in their fuzzy birthday suits.

Alongside other bug fixes in Nintendo’s version 2.0.4 update yesterday, the most puritanical fix included resolving a bug that caused villagers to waltz about in the nude. According to Nintendo, the glitch was due to clothing which villagers were given by players using the game’s Custom Design feature disappearing whenever they were inside buildings.

The earliest documentation of ACNH’s nude glitch was on November 9, four days after its paid DLC Happy Home Paradise was released. Naturally, players took to Twitter and Reddit to document instances of their villagers waddling about au naturel. The most hilarious occurrence was from villagers who moonlit as servers at The Roost serving customers without any clothes on. This led some to believe the Roost’s proprietor Brewster must have heard about Hooters and wanted to give them a run for their money.

Fortunately, there was nothing risqué about villagers suddenly taking to resident musician K.K. Slider’s nudist lifestyle. The nakedness on display was actually quite tasteful, and landed firmly in the realm of cute rather than being anything worthy of being relegated to a red-light district.

Back before the release of ACNH’s DLC, Nintendo stated that they would continue supporting the game through “small changes.” With this update, they’ve made good on that promise, though I’m sure they only had updating seasonal events and minor bug fixes in mind rather than reforming villagers from their derelict ways and having them put on some god damn clothes. Other fixes in the 2.0.4 update included resolving glitches with the ladder set-up kit disappearing when placed diagonally on the third tier of a cliff formation and seasonal DIY recipes appearing in the wrong seasons. The full list of updates from the patch can be found here.