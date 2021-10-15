During the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, Nintendo announced that the adored music performer, K.K. S lider, will be adding 12 additional songs. These include titles such as “ K.K. Break” and “ K.K. Polka.” Players will also be able to play them when they want, from a new music box item.

K.K. Slider is a much-beloved character from the Animal Crossing series. Most New Horizons players will know him as the musician who plays concerts at the island’s town square on Saturday evenings. With next month’s 2.0 version of the game, his repertoire is to expand by 12 new tracks— and if you go see him perform them live, K.K. Slider will gift you with a free copy of his music. After that, you’ll be able to play them on any music player items you own.



If you don’t feel like staying up late to meet him, there are other ways to obtain his music. K.K. Slider’s fame has become so big that you can simply buy his music on the Nook Terminal.



Of course, none of this matters if a player’s island looks like a dump. K.K. Slider will only visit your home if it has attained three stars or more. So unless you’ve been improving your island through Isabelle’s anonymous reviews, then you won’t be seeing Animal Crossing’s favorite music celebrity. The mayor has got to convince him that he doesn’t have better places to be, you know?



The new update for K.K. Slider’s discography accompanies other major additions to New Horizons. The new update will add Brewster’s Cafe to the list of island shops, and Harv’s Plaza is becoming an entire shopping center for all of your consumerist needs. Animal Crossing’s first paid DLC will even allow players to customize special vacation homes for their island residents. Various quality of life improvements are also coming, so don’t worry if you’re starting to run of of things to collect, or storage space to place them in.



This massive update will be available on November 5.

