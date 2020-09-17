Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Sony Will Have More PS5s At Launch Than It Did For The PS4

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Sony

Yesterday, Sony announced pricing and the release date for the PlayStation 5. But how many consoles will be available when the PlayStation 5 goes on sale? More than when its predecessor launched.

According to The Washington Post, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that there will be more PlayStation 5s available at launch than there were for the PS4. For context, there were 2.1 million PlayStation 4s available worldwide in the first two weeks after the console launched in 2013, with a million of them dropping on launch day.

Ryan didn’t give a specific figure for exactly how many PS5s will go on sale, but it’s more than that! Considering all that’s going on in 2020, that is impressive.

Last month, with the global pandemic, it was uncertain if the PlayStation 5 would still be released this year, until Sony confirmed that, yes, it would be.

“For quite some time, in the early part of covid, that picture was far from clear,” Ryan recently told The Washington Post. “Just as the supply things [sic] was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one.”

In case you missed it, here is a list of the PlayStation 5's launch games.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

Jesus, last night was insane. Target and I think Walmart were gone in minutes. I had a digital in my cart at bestbuy for 2 hours and could never check out, and folks are saying they’re getting cancellation emails from them now. Gamestop of course had $800 bundles. I hear Amazon might have gone on sale 30 minutes after I finally went to bed, which is Just My Luck (r) (tm).

I hope more inventory shows up...