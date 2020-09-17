Sony Will Have More PS5s At Launch Than It Did For The PS4

Image : Sony

Yesterday, Sony announced pricing and the release date for the PlayStation 5. But how many consoles will be available when the PlayStation 5 goes on sale? More than when its predecessor launched.



According to The Washington Post, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said that there will be more PlayStation 5s available at launch than there were for the PS4. For context, there were 2.1 million PlayStation 4 s available worldwide in the first two weeks after the console launched in 2013, with a million of them dropping on launch day.

Ryan didn’t give a specific figure for exactly how many PS5s will go on sale, but it’s more than that! Considering all that’s going on in 2020, that is impressive.

Last month, with the global pandemic, it was uncertain if the PlayStation 5 would still be released this year, until Sony confirmed that, yes, it would be.

“For quite some time, in the early part of covid, that picture was far from clear,” Ryan recently told The Washington Post. “Just as the supply things [sic] was unclear, would there be any market? Would anyone be allowed to go outside? Would any shops be open? This has been a year like no other. But all of that just reinforced our resolve, and the path we determined at the start of the year was absolutely the right one.”

