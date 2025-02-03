A Valentine's Day PlayStation Showcase Might Be Headed Our Way

What do PlayStation 5 owners have to look forward to in 2025? A new Sony showcase later this month might finally give fans a better idea of what to expect. According to gaming insider NateTheHate, a State of Play presentation is slated for mid-February. Will we finally get a real look at how Insomniac Games’ Wolverine is shaping up?

The podcaster, who accurately leaked Nintendo’s long-awaited Switch 2 announcement and the release dates for Microsoft’s spring line-up, recently told one listener to expect a new PlayStation showcase later this month, hinting it would arrive during the week of Valentine’s Day. That suggests an event on either February 13 or 14, though there’s no news yet on what Sony might show off during the event.

PS5 exclusives Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2 are both scheduled to come out sometime in 2025. We also haven’t heard about Wolverine in a while, though its director quietly exited the project last year to join the Xbox team making Perfect Dark. It’s also been a while since we got any updates on Fairgame$, Sony’s multiplayer heist game, though with the company’s live-service slate currently in upheaval over Concord’s failure last year, who knows what the status of that project might be at the moment?

A State of Play might not be the only big gaming showcase this month, either. The next Nintendo Direct is also rumored to be arriving as early as this week. The company has traditionally held a big event previewing the first half of its release calendar every February, though the Switch 2's recent reveal and deep dive slated for April could always change that. With the new console not expected to arrive before the summer, there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to announce one or two last first-party deep cuts for the current hardware.

Will The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess finally get ported? Is the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster going to be announced at long last? Hopefully both showcases have at least one or two cool surprises lined up.

