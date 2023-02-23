Everything Shown At Sony's Latest State Of Play

It’s been a minute since Sony’s last State of Play showcase, and PlayStation fans have been hungry for new updates and big reveals on the PlayStation 5's future. What they got today was not that. Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and more known quantities all got fresh trailers, while an extended gameplay demo for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed it may indeed be more of a live-service game than a Batman Arkham successor. Here’s everything that was shown in Thursday’s livestream.



The Foglands

With shades of Weird West and Dishonored, The Foglands looks like it could be a neat VR experience if it’s more than just another shooter you have to put a headset on for. A trailer for the sci-fi western roguelike showed myriad ways for you to kill foes, whether you prefer a .44 Colt or just throwing a wrench at them. Throwing right hooks is also encouraged. The game will be on Oculus Quest 2 as well as PS VR2 later this year.

Green Hell VR

Ever feel like VR’s been missing something? Like say, the ability to pound trees with rocks? Green Hell has you covered. Take on tigers and dense foliage in an older VR game when it gets ported to PS VR2 later this year.

Synapse

Another shooty shoot. Synapse appears to be a moody VR action game in which you take out faceless goons in a world of black and gray. A colorful prism appears to be behind the violence. It reminds me of Superhot. It doesn’t have a firm release date yet but you should be able to start dual-wielding sometime before the end of 2023.

Journey to Foundation

I’m glad to see Isaac Asimov’s incredible sci-fi series continue to get adapted. You’re a spy tasked with investigating civil unrest on the edge of the Galactic Empire as it begins to crumble. Hopefully the fiction is more than just a backdrop. It’s planned to come to PS VR2 this fall.

Before Your Eyes

One of 2021's standout indie games, Before Your Eyes is also getting the PS VR2 treatment. You play as a recently deceased character reliving their memories on the way to the afterlife. Every time you blink in real life—the PS VR2 hardware can tell—the scene changes. It comes to PlayStation’s headset on March 10.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The latest big expansion for Bungie’s loot shooter arrives next week. A new trailer showed what will likely be key parts of Lightfall’s opening cinematic, including The Traveler using its power to blow up some aliens. Fans have waited almost a decade for this moment.

Tchia

Tchia is an open-world sandbox adventure inspired by the devs’ homeland of New Caledonia. It also appears to be one of the first indie games coming day-and-date to the PS Plus Extra tier of Sony’s revamped Game Pass competitor. The game comes out on March 21.

PS Plus’ March Games

Sony took a break from the trailers to showcase what’s coming next month to PS Plus. The base tier of the subscription service is getting Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein, while the Extra tier gets Ghostwire Tokyo, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Humanity

Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected maker Enhanced revealed its next game, Humanity, will come to PS5 in addition to PS4. The action puzzler has you control a dog shepherding massive anonymous crowds around surreal environments. It’ll support PS VR and PS VR2, with a demo out now. The full game arrives in May.

Goodbye Volcano High

Rhythm visual novel Goodbye Volcano High continues to look very sharp. The indie game defying a 4chan troll campaign comes to PS4 and PS5 in June. The developers revealed the voice talents of Ozioma Akagha, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Allegra Clark, and Mark Whitten will join the previously revealed cast.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

The next game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm fighting game series will feature its largest roster yet and arrive on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2023. It marks the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime and will support 60fps on PS5. Ashura Otsuki and Indra Otsuki will join the 124 playable characters from the previous game, with more to be announced later.

Baldur’s Gate III

The night is dark and full of mind flayers, and yes they are coming to console. Baldur’s Gate III, the intricately detailed RPG from Larian Studio that feels like it’s been in Early Access forever, is coming to PS5 on August 31. That’s great news for anyone who didn’t want to have to upgrade their PC to play the spiritual successor to two fantastic games (Baldur’s Gate 2 and Divinity: Original Sin 2).

Wayfinder

Revealed back at the 2022 Game Awards, Wayfinders is an online action-RPG from Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Darksiders Genesis and League of Legends spin-off Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. That last one was excellent, and gives me hope Wayfinder won’t be the next multiplayer game on the live-service funeral pyre. Season 1 of Early Access starts in May on PS4 and PS5.

Street Fighter 6

Zangief big. A new trailer for Capcom’s upcoming fighting game showed the Russian wrestler in back-breaking action, as well as Lily, a character brand new to Street Fighter 6. She hails from Mexico and is full of plucky flair. The trailer ended with a look at Cammy being angry that she has to wear a denim jacket with a giant Union Jack on it. The game releases on June 2.

Resident Evil 4

“How ‘bout you open fire instead of your mouth?” Leon is back and full of quips. Resident Evil 4 (the remake) comes out March 24, with a demo coming to PS5 in the weeks ahead. In the meantime you can enjoy the above look at knife fights and mine cart rides.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

We finally got a real close look at Rocksteady’s next game, complete with chaotic four-player co-op and a mission that revolved around shooting giant purple pustules. With Harley Quinn and co. bouncing around building tops in a giant sandbox it looked like a cross between Crackdown 3 and Anthem. Hopefully the final game is more promising when it arrives on May 26. The cutscenes looked fine at least.

That’s all of it. We’re officially entering the biggest years of the PS5's lifecycle and Sony is still keeping its cards pretty close to the vest. If past hardware generations are any indication, Spider-Man 2 isn’t the only big game hiding in the back half of 2023. A PS5 refresh could also be in the mix. Whatever the company’s big reveals are, it’s likely holding them the upcoming E3 season. While Sony stopped attending years ago, that still tends to be when its big annual showcase airs.

You can watch today’s State of Play in its entirety here:

