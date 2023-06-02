Following its big PlayStation 5 Showcase in May, Sony’s currently running its big Days of Play sale. And it’s not just games that are getting discounts. Some accessories and even PlayStation Plus subscriptions are currently 25 percent off through June 12.

Maybe you haven’t noticed, but we’re currently flooded with great new games at the moment. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor closed out April, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom owned May, and now Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV are here, with Final Fantasy XVI right around the corner. Still, if you need ever more games, or are looking to catch up on some of the ones you missed earlier this year and last, there are some pretty good deals over on the PlayStation Store as well as at Amazon and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Here are some notable PS5 and PS4 games currently discounted:

God of War Ragnarök: $50 (29 percent off)

The Last of Us Part I: $50 (29 percent off)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II: $39 (45 percent off)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales + Spider-Man Remaster: $40 (43 percent off)

Dead Island 2: $56 (20 percent off)

Gran Turismo 7: $40 (43 percent off)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: $30 (58 percent off)

Horizon Forbidden West: $40 (43 percent off)

Dead Space: $49 (30 percent off)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: $35 (50 percent off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $30 (50 percent off)

Wild Hearts: $42 (40 percent off)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: $36 (60 percent off)

Hades: $15 (40 percent off)

It Takes Two: $20 (50 percent off)

Stray: $23 (25 percent off)

Sifu: $24 (40 percent off)

The Days of Play sale also includes 25 percent off every tier of PlayStation Plus, from the standard plan that gives access to a few games every month to the premier plan that includes a Game Pass-like library and cloud gaming, as long as you subscribe for a year. You can also get the discount for just a couple months if you upgrade from a lower plan to a higher one. Considering Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV both require PS Plus to play online, it’s convenient timing for anyone who needs to re-up their subscription in the meantime.

Finally, some PS5 accessories are also on sale at the PlayStation Direct store. Colored covers for the console are currently $10 off. If you’re tired of the white, now might be the time to swap in something more vibrant. You can also get 15 percent off of select gear like the DualSense charging dock with the code DOPSAVE15. It’s handy to have considering how quickly the controller’s battery life dies. Unfortunately, the super luxe DualSense Edge is not part of the sale.





