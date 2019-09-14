Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: That Weird Switch Teaser, Winners!

Last week, Nintendo dropped a strange teaser for a weird Switch fitness...thing. Now we know what it is and it looks kinda cool! But last weekend we had no idea. So I asked you wonderful Kotaku readers to get creative with the teaser and you didn’t disappoint.

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who has a very strange but interesting pitch for Toy Story 5.

I was really impressed with the variety of images this week. We had a few good callbacks, some great new ideas and sadly, a little bit of live-action Sonic. I believe we are doomed to always have live-action Sonic. What a nightmare.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Ihsus wins the award for “Best Use Of A Classic Shop Contest Image.”

Chelsea of Tranquility grabs the award for “Worst E.T. on Blu-Ray Change.”

Neuroplastique receives the award for “I Almost Couldn’t Tell This Was Edited.”

Bob The Rock gets nothing because he has been banned for life.

Spiderous takes home the award for “Best Butt Slide”

Done With Kinja gets the award for “Most Shades Of Blue In A Single Image.”

Shinfo13 nabs the award for “Weirdest Duke Nukem 3D Mod.”

Mrichston receives the award for “I don’t know what I’m looking at..”

ArmosKnight walks away with the award for “Easiest Boss Fight In Metroid History.”

And finally, Cecil_banon joins the Banned For Life Club (TM). Congratulations! You win nothing!

Also, for those wondering, here is the current list for the club.

  • Bob The Rock, Amazingmao, Cecil_Banon

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.