Nintendo is heading back into the fitness business with Ring Fit Adventure, a new game where you strap a Joy-Con onto your leg, put another in a big squeezy new peripheral and flail about like nobody’s watching.

Here is the game’s first trailer—it looks like a surprisingly decent use of RPG mechanics, given the fitness angle—along with a demonstration of its dedicated hardware, called the Ring-Con.

Ring Fit Adventure has the player on a quest to take down a body-building dragon. You have to move your character manually by jogging or walking on the spot, while the Ring-Con is used to interact with objects in the world. Battles are fought not with magic, but with fitness moves like squats, and players will be able to adjust the resistance of the Ring-Con if they’re too young/unfit for the default settings.

Speaking of the Ring-Con (below, right), it’s a new peripheral that houses a Joy-Con in the top, so that it can sense how hard and fast you’re...squeezing it. It’s a pilates ring, basically, just one that’s got Nintendo branding. There’s also a leg strap for the other Joy-Con (below, left), so that it can detect the movement of your leg.

The game includes the Rig-Con and strap, and will go on sale on October 18 for $80.