Hey, remember a few days ago when Nintendo quietly dropped a teaser for some weird peripheral or game for the Switch? It looks like it might be a Wii Fit or Wii Sports successor. It also looks really silly.



Your challenge this week: Take these silly looking people from the trailer and have some fun!

Put them into a video game, put them together, add them into historical photos or slide them into a movie. It’s up to you! Just don’t be shitty. These people might look silly, but they are still people. Don’t be an asshole.

I cut out a few of my favorite people from the teaser and supplied them below. But feel free to grab anyone from that trailer. There are a lot of good options!

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!