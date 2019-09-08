Hey, remember a few days ago when Nintendo quietly dropped a teaser for some weird peripheral or game for the Switch? It looks like it might be a Wii Fit or Wii Sports successor. It also looks really silly.
Your challenge this week: Take these silly looking people from the trailer and have some fun!
Put them into a video game, put them together, add them into historical photos or slide them into a movie. It’s up to you! Just don’t be shitty. These people might look silly, but they are still people. Don’t be an asshole.
I cut out a few of my favorite people from the teaser and supplied them below. But feel free to grab anyone from that trailer. There are a lot of good options!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.