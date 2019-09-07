We live in a society that loves photo manipulation contests. So, after the first reviews of the upcoming Joker film went live last week, I asked you fine folks to create some images featuring the new and dark Joker.

Our winning image this week comes from Neuroplastique who has pulled a George Lucas and made a small change to an iconic scene from Star Wars. Do you see the difference? Hint: The Joker WASN’T in the original version.

I got a ton of great entries this week. So many made me laugh and smile as if I was dying of that weird gas The Joker uses that makes people laugh to death. Then Bob made a Sonic image featuring the Joker’s body and ruined everything. *Sigh* That guy is a troublemaker. Anyways, everyone else did great!

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Barry Wombleton wins the award for “Most Disturbing Back-Up Dancer.”

rogueIndy grabs the award for “Loneliest Joker.”

JohnGreenArt snags the award for “Most Subtle Entry.”

Brak receives the award for “Best Spider-Man 3 Blooper.”

JuanSolo wins the award for “Weirdest Yakuza Side Mission.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Best Rookie Of 2019.”

NegaScott128 picks up the award for “Oddest Duo.”

EpicTacoSam grabs the award for “Best Mirror Match.”

Bob The Rock wins nothing because, as we all know, he is a part of the Banned For Life Club. Tough break.

And finally, Done With Kinja wins the award for “Best Desktop 2007 Wallpaper.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

