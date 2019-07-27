Last week the world was given the nightmare creation that is the trailer for the Cats movie. I asked you wonderful readers of Kotaku to take these scary creatures from the trailer and place them anywhere you wanted. Make everything terrible! And you folks did just that! Thanks. I guess?



Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who somehow made this already terrible scene from Resident Evil 7 even scarier. Impressive.

I got a ton of great entries this week, some of which actually made me regret picking Cats as a theme. That was a mistake. I realize that now. Sorry, everyone. Also, I thought I made it clear to NOT mix Sonic and Cats.

Advertisement

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

Lharm wins the award for “Best Duck Hunt Easter Egg.”

Advertisement

Neuroplastique grabs the award for “Worst Hunting Trip.”

Advertisement

rogueIndy gets the award for “Most Accurate Statement.”



Advertisement

Theodore Monk receives the award for “Worst Skyrim Mod.”

Advertisement

Epictacosam nabs the award for “OH GOD WHY!?”

Advertisement

sciteach wins the award for “Strangest Crossover.”

Advertisement

Johnson gets the award for “Most Obvious Promotional DLC.”

Advertisement

Greased Scotsman grabs the award for “Best Austin Powers 4 Pitch.”

Advertisement

IamWaterShep receives the award for “Most Disturbing Smash Bros DLC.”

Advertisement

And finally, amazingmao wins nothing and is now a member of the Banned For Life Club (TM). Say hi to Bob.



That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

