Cats! Have you heard of this famous musical? Apparently, they are making a movie based on it. Let me watch that trailer real quick.
*A few minutes later.*
Oh god... why?
Your challenge this week: Spread the horror around! Add cats from the movie Cats to video games.
Look, we probably won’t get a game based on Cats, so let’s imagine what that nightmare would like. How badly can we ruin video games? I hope not too bad, I still want to play them after we’re done here. Also...I understand that a certain video game character recently was in the news because of his terrible movie and he is also furry. BUT I implore you, do not mix Sonic and Cats. Please.
Oh and here, I cut some cats out for you. But feel free to use any cats from the trailer in your creations.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.