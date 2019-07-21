Cats! Have you heard of this famous musical? Apparently, they are making a movie based on it. Let me watch that trailer real quick.



*A few minutes later.*

Oh god... why?

Your challenge this week: Spread the horror around! Add cats from the movie Cats to video games.

Look, we probably won’t get a game based on Cats, so let’s imagine what that nightmare would like. How badly can we ruin video games? I hope not too bad, I still want to play them after we’re done here. Also...I understand that a certain video game character recently was in the news because of his terrible movie and he is also furry. BUT I implore you, do not mix Sonic and Cats. Please.

Oh and here, I cut some cats out for you. But feel free to use any cats from the trailer in your creations.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!