'Shop Contest: Sonic Mask, Winners!

Last week we all, sadly, got to see a new Halloween mask based on that terrible looking live-action Sonic film. I don’t know who wants to be Sonic for Halloween, let alone THIS particular version of the character. Regardless of all that, I still asked you folks to create som e images featuring the mask.



Our winning image this week comes from SirLazy who creates an image so perfect that I’m now excited for Hotline Miami 3, staring Sonic of course.

We all make mistakes in life. For example, this contest. You all did a great job taking a horrible thing and making some even more horrible creations with it. Truly, you are all some sick bastards.



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my... favorites?

Neuroplastique wins nothing. I hate it.

Cheyenne gets nothing. I hate this too.

JustWatching2K12 receives absolutely nothing, as well.

Mrichston takes home nada. This is all bad.

sciteach wins nothing. This whole thing was a bad idea.

PCDania gets nothing and also, what did I do to deserve this. (Poor BB8)

murderBurger receives a big fat nothing award for making THIS thing.

ChrisMC wins nothing. Actually you owe me something for making me look at this.

And finally, Bob The Rock also wins nothing for merging nightmares together.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And I promise you no more live-action Sonic contests...

Well, until the movie actually comes out. There really is no escape for me, is there?