'Shop Contest: Sonic Mask

I thought I would have more time to prepare myself for another live-action Sonic contest. But I forgot about Halloween. I. FORGOT. ABOUT. HALLOWEEN. And so, with a lot of hesitation, I have decided to make this week’s contest all about that terrifying and creepy Sonic mask. God help us all.



Your challenge this week: Make something with that mask.

I can only hope none of you jokers and weirdos decide to have this mask pop up in future contests. That would be terrible. Let’s not do that. Please?

Advertisement

To make things easier for you folks I’ve already cut out the Sonic mask so you can more easily create something awful.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!