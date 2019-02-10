'Shop Contest: Your Neo Cab Is Here, Winners!

One day robots will replace all cab drivers. And then not long after that, robots will replace all Photoshop experts. But until the AI uprising, we can still have some fun. Last week, I asked you fine folks to add some strange customers to the back of a cab from the recently released Neo Cab.



Our winning image this week comes from Kerning who shows us just how The Running Man from the Zelda series is so damn fast. He cheats. We all knew it.

I got a lot of great submissions this week. That poor cabbie. She had to drive around some real idiots and assholes. But I guess that’s the future we always knew we were heading towards. Idiots and assholes everywhere.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Slicks30 wins the award for “Weirdest Way To Star A Sequel.”

RichardRae1 grabs the award for “Craziest Passengers!”

Shinfo13 nabs the award for “Holy Shit! You’re STILL Alive?”

Epictacosam picks up the award for “Classic Callback.”

Chirs MC wins the award for “Grossest Episode Of Taxicab Confessions.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Worst Ride Share Experience.”

Ihsus receives the award for “Best Boss Ever.” (Can I get a raise now?)

CoastersPaul grabs the award for “Closest Thing To A New F-Zero Were Ever Going To Get.”

FlugsvsVampen picks up the award for “Best Trenchcoat.”

And finally, Curugon wins the award for “HONK!”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

