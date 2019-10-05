'Shop Contest: Frankie Muniz, Winners!

Last week the internet was very confused about a tweet from Malcolm In The Middle star, Frankie Muniz. He asked popular musician Lizzo if he could be her accessory, like a purse. It was weird. So I asked you, folks, to help Mr. Muniz with his request and turn him into various video game accessories, weapons, and items.



Our winning image this week was created by Chris MC who somehow created a worse weapon than the Buster Sword. Frankie Muniz isn’t going to do much damage, but it might be a great way to distract enemies.

I got a lot of wack entries. I can only hope Mr. Muniz somehow sees this post and all of these images. Hopefully, it makes him smile. And maybe, just maybe, one day Mr. Muniz will get to live out his dream, of being a human purse. I’m rooting for you, Frankie.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Done With Kinja wins the award for “Worst Chair.”

Shinfo13 grabs the award for “Best Celebrity Cameo.”

ConManEd picks up the award for “Best Skate 3 Pitch.”

Villings receives the award for “Worst Celebrity Cameo.”

BradAboutYou wins the award for “Weirdest ROM Hack.”

Lharm nabs the award for “Most Subtle Muniz.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Oh GOD NO KILL IT WITH FIRE.”

sciteach snags the award for “Furry Approved.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing because he is banned for life. Sorry. (Not really.)

And finally, I Think I Canuck wins the award for “Worst NES Accessory.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.