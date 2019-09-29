'Shop Contest: Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz is back in the news because he...Tweeted something strange to popular musician Lizzo. Have you seen the Tweet? Here you go. You’re welcome.

So it seems Frankie Muniz wants to become an accessory. Let’s help the poor guy out!

Your challenge this week: Make Frankie Muniz an item, weapon, vehicle or whatever from a popular video game.

Let’s try to keep the images limited to video game accessories and items. Don’t actually just make him into a purse unless it’s a purse or bag from a game. Then you can do that I guess, you weirdo.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!