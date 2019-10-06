'Shop Contest: Your Neo Cab Is Here

I really want to play Neo Cab. The game looks great and I love the concept of being the last human driver in a future city filled with auto cars and drones. But you know, cities are big and anyone can hail a cab. Not just residents of cyberpunk super city, but even other video game characters...
Your challenge this week: Add new video game characters to the cab from Neo Cab.
Who needs a cab these days? Maybe some long-forgotten character who doesn’t get new games anymore? I can assure you Sonic would never call for a cab. He can run very fast. So why would he need a cab?
You can use this blank backseat screenshot I edited if you want or any screenshot from Neo Cab you can find.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
