'Shop Contest: Pot Goblin, Winners!

Elden Ring's Pot Goblin is very good and deserves all the attention

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: Pot Goblin, Winners!
Image: See Above

Pot Goblin, a loveable enemy from the upcoming Elden Ring, was the star of last week’s contest. You all did a great job celebrating this little bulbous creature.

Our winning image this week comes from AmazingMeow who realized that the only thing better than Pot Goblin was Baby Yoda. So combining them together maximized all the internet points possible, resulting in this week’s winning image. Congrats on min-maxing my contest. I’ll be patching it soon.

AmazingMeow
AmazingMeow
Image: See Above

It feels like E3 was a lifetime ago. Do you all even remember Pot Goblin? Probably, it did appear in the big trailer for Elden Ring. A lot of people liked that trailer.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

DenzilOfDojima wins the award for "Best Fight Of The Year!"
DenzilOfDojima wins the award for “Best Fight Of The Year!”
Image: See Above
Cecil Banon..oh wait. Next.
Cecil Banon..oh wait. Next.
Image: See Above
Badonkagronk picks up the award for "Best Pot O' Goblin"
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Best Pot O’ Goblin”
Image: See Above
MightyM gets the award for "Sneakiest Pot Trick."
MightyM gets the award for “Sneakiest Pot Trick.”
Image: See Above
Kaputnoob nabs the award for "Most Exciting Pots."
Kaputnoob nabs the award for “Most Exciting Pots.”
Image: See Above
MonoArtan grabs the award for "Best Hidden Pot."
MonoArtan grabs the award for “Best Hidden Pot.”
Image: See Above
PC Dania wins nothing. Why did you kill the Pot Goblin?
PC Dania wins nothing. Why did you kill the Pot Goblin?
Image: See Above
ZackerieFairfax OHHHHH YEAAAH!
ZackerieFairfax OHHHHH YEAAAH!
Image: See Above
Bob The Rock are you still here? Get out of here.
Bob The Rock are you still here? Get out of here.
Image: See Above
And finally, richardrae1 wins the award for "Worst Crossover Ever."
And finally, richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Crossover Ever.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

 

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

starsforcars
StarsForCars

These are good but I was hoping for a Sonic shop win. Maybe next week.