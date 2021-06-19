'Shop Contest: Pot Goblin, Winners!

Image : See Above

Pot Goblin, a loveable enemy from the upcoming Elden Ring, was the star of last week’s contest. You all did a great job celebrating this little bulbous creature.

Our winning image this week comes from AmazingMeow who realized that the only thing better than Pot Goblin was Baby Yoda. So combining them together maximized all the internet points possible, resulting in this week’s winning image. Congrats on min-maxing my contest. I’ll be patching it soon.

AmazingMeow Image : See Above

It feels like E3 was a lifetime ago. Do you all even remember Pot Goblin? Probably, it did appear in the big trailer for Elden Ring. A lot of people liked that trailer.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

DenzilOfDojima wins the award for “Best Fight Of The Year!” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon..oh wait. Next. Image : See Above

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Best Pot O’ Goblin” Image : See Above

MightyM gets the award for “Sneakiest Pot Trick.” Image : See Above

Kaputnoob nabs the award for “Most Exciting Pots.” Image : See Above

MonoArtan grabs the award for “Best Hidden Pot.” Image : See Above

PC Dania wins nothing. Why did you kill the Pot Goblin? Image : See Above

ZackerieFairfax OHHHHH YEAAAH! Image : See Above

Bob The Rock are you still here? Get out of here. Image : See Above

And finally, richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Crossover Ever.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.



