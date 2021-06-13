'Shop Contest: Pot Goblin

Image : FromSoftware / Activision / Kotaku

E3 is here! Which means a lot of busy days for me. But it also means new video games and trailers! Exciting stuff. And one of the biggest moments so far has to be the Elden Ring gameplay trailer. Folks freaked out. A horse double jumped. It was wicked. But buried in that trailer was this year’s best new character: Pot Goblin.

Your challenge this week: Share Pot Goblin with the world.

Why should this cute, wonderful Pot Goblin be contained in only one game. Worse, it’s in a From Software game. I don’t play those! So let’s share the lovely Pot Goblin with the world. It’s the least we can do after all the terrible shit we’ve made over the years.

Here’s a nice Pot Goblin for you all to use in your image creation. Enjoy!

Image : FromSoftware / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.