'Shop Contest: Giant Stuffed Leek

Image : EA / The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

For some reason, The Pokemon Company has decided to sell people a nearly 40-inch long giant, stuffed Farfetch’d leek. Why? I don’t know, but the reviews for it are great.

Your challenge this week: Figure out what to do with this giant leek!

You could turn it into a character, replace someone’s legs with leek s or do something much funnier than those terrible ideas. I went with a Plants vs Zombies joke because I ran out of time this weekend and so... there we go.

Here’s a pre-cut out leek for you to use. If you visit the official store you can find more angles of this giant thing. Feel free to use any of those too.

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.