'Shop Contest: Baby Fallen

I don’t know much about Destiny’s lore or whatever. But I do know that the Fallen baby is adorable. Let’s have some fun with this infant that looks oddly similar to a grenade .



Your challenge this week: Add the Fallen infant to other games, movies, and TV shows.

My only knowledge of the Fallen is that I’ve killed a lot of them over the years in Destiny and Destiny 2. A lot. Seeing a baby Fallen makes me almost regret all the killing, but then again, the adult Fallen are shooting canons and lasers at me. I was just defending myself. Mostly. And getting loot. That too.

To help you out, here a nice, cute, and pre-cutout Fallen infant. This is the plushie Bungie is now selling because of course, they are selling a toy based on this thing.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

