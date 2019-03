Last week I asked you amazing artists to take the newly revealed Pokemon Gen 8 starters and share them with other games, movies, TV shows and more. The world needs more cute creatures and you folks delivered!



Our winning image this week was created by Mrichston who gives The Judge from the Phoenix Wright series a violent encounter with our lovable starters.

Mrichston actually won a few weeks ago in the Terry Crews ā€˜shop contest. A little peek behind the curtain of how I judge this contest. I download my favorite images and donā€™t include creator info. Then I flip through them and decide which one is the winner. After picking this one I looked up the name and it sounded familiar. I do feel bad picking someone twice, but I also really loved everything about this image.



This was honestly the hardest contest to judge yet and I spent 10 minutes flipping back and forth between three images before making my decision. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Letā€™s hand out some awards!

Reygar wins the award for ā€œSo Close To Winning, You Donā€™t Understandā€.

Kerning grabs the follow-up award of ā€œAlso SO Close To Winning, Seriously This Was A Hard Choice This Week. Can You Folks Stop Being So Talented.ā€.

ChefRobertIrvine wins the award for ā€œBest Solo Scorbunny Imageā€.

SirOwenRock snags the award for ā€œBest Solo Sobble Imageā€.

handsome-and-marble wins the award for ā€œWeirdest Movie That Could Still Workā€.

LeetElite gets the award for ā€œMost Muscles In One Imageā€.

Bob The Rock ā€œHero Of The People, God Among Postersā€ wins the award for ā€œBest Animated Crossoverā€ & ā€œBest Masksā€

iOSUrish easily wins the award for ā€œBest New Anthem Bugā€.

rogueIndy grabs the award for ā€œMost Disturbing Pokemon Crossoverā€.

And finally, sciteach wins the award for ā€œMost Disgusting New Pop-Tart Flavorā€.

Thatā€™s it for this weekā€™s contest! If your creation didnā€™t win, donā€™t worry! Thereā€™s always tomorrow when Iā€™ll be back with a new ā€˜shop contest.



I canā€™t wait to see what you folks make next!