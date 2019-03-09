Last week I asked you amazing artists to take the newly revealed Pokemon Gen 8 starters and share them with other games, movies, TV shows and more. The world needs more cute creatures and you folks delivered!



Our winning image this week was created by Mrichston who gives The Judge from the Phoenix Wright series a violent encounter with our lovable starters.

Mrichston actually won a few weeks ago in the Terry Crews ‘shop contest. A little peek behind the curtain of how I judge this contest. I download my favorite images and don’t include creator info. Then I flip through them and decide which one is the winner. After picking this one I looked up the name and it sounded familiar. I do feel bad picking someone twice, but I also really loved everything about this image.



This was honestly the hardest contest to judge yet and I spent 10 minutes flipping back and forth between three images before making my decision. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Let’s hand out some awards!

Reygar wins the award for “So Close To Winning, You Don’t Understand”.

Kerning grabs the follow-up award of “Also SO Close To Winning, Seriously This Was A Hard Choice This Week. Can You Folks Stop Being So Talented.”.

ChefRobertIrvine wins the award for “Best Solo Scorbunny Image”.

SirOwenRock snags the award for “Best Solo Sobble Image”.

handsome-and-marble wins the award for “Weirdest Movie That Could Still Work”.

LeetElite gets the award for “Most Muscles In One Image”.

Bob The Rock “Hero Of The People, God Among Posters” wins the award for “Best Animated Crossover” & “Best Masks”

iOSUrish easily wins the award for “Best New Anthem Bug”.

rogueIndy grabs the award for “Most Disturbing Pokemon Crossover”.

And finally, sciteach wins the award for “Most Disgusting New Pop-Tart Flavor”.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.



I can’t wait to see what you folks make next!