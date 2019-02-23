Last week I asked you fine folks to add Terry Crews into more games. You all did great, adding Terry to some games I expected and some really surprising inclusions.

Our winning image this week was made by Mrichston. In their winning image they recast a classic Final Fantasy character as Terry Crews. Considering the Final Fantasy VII remake is probably still years away, maybe Square Enix should add Terry Crews. There’s still time!

But you all made a bunch of other great images featuring the happy and amazing Terry Crews. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Let’s hand out some awards!

SeaBeastRising wins the award for “Best Terry Crews Image”







cecil_banon wins the award for “Best Assassin’s Creed Spin-Off”







alephck grabs the award for “Smallest Terry Crews Smile”







sciteah easily wins the award for “Scariest Terry Crews!”







Rembrantt wins two awards! “Most Romantic Terry Crews” & “Best New Apex Legends Character” Congratulations!







Mortal Dictata gets the award for “Farthest Away Terry Crews” and also makes me wish Terry was in Gears of War 5 instead of Crackdown 3.

SirOwenRock wins the award for “Most Likely To Be A New Fetish”.







josie made a retro Terry and grabs the award for “Best 8-Bit Terry”.





And finally Bob The Rock “Hero Of The People, God Among Posters” wins the award for “Best New RDR2 Single Player Expansion”.







That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow, when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

I can’t wait to see what you artists make next!