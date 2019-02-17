Crackdown 3 was recently released and the world now has a video game starring Terry Crews. This is a good thing. But so many other games, both new and old don’t have any Mr. Crews. Let’s fix that!

Your challenge this week: Put Terry Crews into more video games, please!

I really enjoy Terry Crews on Brooklyn 99. The dude is just always charismatic and fun. He could make anything more exciting and cool. Every time he pops up in a movie I always smile and think to myself “Ah, sweet Terry Crews!”.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards. This is my first time hosting a ‘Shop Contest, so please excuse me if I do things differently or make a mistake!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!