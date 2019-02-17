Crackdown 3 was recently released and the world now has a video game starring Terry Crews. This is a good thing. But so many other games, both new and old don’t have any Mr. Crews. Let’s fix that!
Your challenge this week: Put Terry Crews into more video games, please!
I really enjoy Terry Crews on Brooklyn 99. The dude is just always charismatic and fun. He could make anything more exciting and cool. Every time he pops up in a movie I always smile and think to myself “Ah, sweet Terry Crews!”.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards. This is my first time hosting a ‘Shop Contest, so please excuse me if I do things differently or make a mistake!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.