Earlier this week we were shown the first glimpse at the new Pokemon games, Sword and Shield. We also got our first look at the new starters and the internet fell in love with the little scamps. I did too! It is a shame that they are stuck in only the Pokemon universe. Let’s fix that!
Your challenge this week: Put the starters from Sword and Shield into any movie, TV show or music video you desire.
I’m not going to get into which starter is the best or which is the worst, but if you so wish to use your entry image to push your feelings, don’t let me stop you.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.