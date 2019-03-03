Earlier this week we were shown the first glimpse at the new Pokemon games, Sword and Shield. We also got our first look at the new starters and the internet fell in love with the little scamps. I did too! It is a shame that they are stuck in only the Pokemon universe. Let’s fix that!



Your challenge this week: Put the starters from Sword and Shield into any movie, TV show or music video you desire.

I’m not going to get into which starter is the best or which is the worst, but if you so wish to use your entry image to push your feelings, don’t let me stop you.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!