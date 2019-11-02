'Shop Contest: Luigi's Other Creepy Adventures, Winners!

Last week I asked you folks to show me what other spooky adventures Luigi has been a part of in the past, you know between Luigi’s Mansion games. It turns out he has been involved in some truly scary situations. Poor Luigi.



Our winning image this week comes from raftos who created Hideo Kojima’s take on Luigi’s Mansion 4.

Advertisement

This might be my favorite contest yet! Every week you folks surprise me with ideas and creations I never expected. Of course, a few you (Bob) continue to create terrible things, but I won’t let a few jerks ruin everything.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

Richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst VHS Tape.”

Advertisement

Bob The Rock I can’t double ban you. Or maybe I can? I’ll get back to you on this.

Advertisement

Lharm picks up the award for “Best Reality Show Guest Judge.”

Advertisement

Gamersmap gets the award for “Almost The Worst Saw Sequel.”

Advertisement

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Best Gooigi Cameo.”

Advertisement

egceramique wins the award for “Worst Job: Fixing Ubisoft Bugs.”

Advertisement

Amazingmao gets nothing because they were banned for life. Shame.

Advertisement

sciteach receives the award for “Best New Disney+ Show.”

Advertisement

mrichston grabs the award for “Worst New Avenger.”

Advertisement

And finally, Villings wins the award for “Most Relatable Horror Game.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.