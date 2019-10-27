'Shop Contest: Luigi's Other Creepy Adventures

Next week is the release of Luigi’s Mansion 3, which continues Luigi’s odd side gig of ghostbusting. He seems a bit too cowardly to be in the ghost hunting business, but at least he is facing his fears. From what I’ve heard though, he actually has even more creepy adventures outside of the main games.



Your challenge this week: Show us some of Luigi’s other creepy, spooky or strange adventures through TV, movies, and games.

I’ve included below some Luigi images and other related images for you to use. But feel free to use other images of Mario’s brother and the ghosts who haunt him.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!