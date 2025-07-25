Fallout Director Is Producing A Wolfenstein Series For Amazon

Nazis, watch out. Wolfenstein is coming to the small screen with some help from the same people (and the same production company) behind Amazon’s hit live-action adaptation of Fallout.

On July 25, Variety exclusively reported that Amazon was working once again with Kilter Films and Jonah Nolan on a new video game live-action TV show adaptation. This time, it’s a different Bethesda-owned property: Wolfenstein. The games have almost always revolved around US soldier BJ Blazkowicz killing Nazis who often use advanced tech, like mechs. The show’s specific plot details aren’t yet known, but Variety reports that the series’ official logline is simply: “The story of killing Nazis is evergreen.”

According to the outlet, Patrick Somerville will serve as the creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the Wolfenstein series via his chaoticgood.tv production company. Meanwhile, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickman will executive produce via Kilter Films. Jerk Gustafsson from MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein entries, will also reportedly be an executive producer on the show.

Somerville is best known for creating Maniac at Netflix and Station Eleven, on which he also served as showrunner, at HBO Max. Before that, he helped produce HBO’s The Leftovers. Variety reports that Somerville has been a fan of the Wolfenstein games since he was a child. He grew up killing Nazis and loving it. And now he’ll get to make a TV show about it. Sometimes things work out.

Assuming the project moves forward and doesn’t die in pre-production or negotiations, this will mark Amazon and Kilter’s second video game adaptation. Fallout has proven to be a big hit for the online streamer, with a second season on the way and a third season already ordered. Amazon is also working on TV shows based on God of War, Mass Effect, and Warhammer 40,000.

