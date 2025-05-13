Fallout Season 2 Marches Toward New Vegas As It Teases December Release

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the Fallout TV show tackle the setting of one of the best RPGs in the series. Amazon announced Fallout season 2 will start airing in December 2025 with a teaser trailer that shows Lucy and Ghoul set out across the Mojave desert to the irradiated ruins of New Vegas.

The hit Prime Video series teased the move at the end of season 1 and has had fans buzzing about callbacks to Obsidian Entertainment’s 2010 spin-off Fallout: New Vegas. The new trailer shows Walton Goggins, prior to his Ghoul transformation, recording commercials for future vault dwellers, including one plugging the Lucky 38 Resort and Casino. It then cuts to him and Ella Purnell’s Lucy gazing at the bombed-out Vegas skyline, including the space needle-like Lucky 38:

The streaming platform also confirmed that Fallout has already been renewed for a third season, with at least one cast member, Aaron Moten who plays Maximus, speculating the show has enough material to carry on for five or six seasons. Between six open-world Fallout games, tons of side-quest lore and audio log backstory, and the series’ license to expand the Fallout universe in new ways, it’s easy to see the show continuing for as long as people are watching.

Season 1 was a surprise hit for both Amazon and Microsoft’s foray into TV gaming adaptations. Unlike the Halo collaboration with Paramount, the Fallout TV show broke out beyond the franchise’s established fanbase and also facilitated a major revival in players for the more recent games. Fallout 4 came roaring back with a next-gen update last year while Fallout 76 hit some of its highest player counts ever, more than 10 years after launch.

A new entry, like Fallout 5, seems unlikely any time soon as Bethesda toils away on The Elder Scrolls VI. But it’s possible Microsoft is farming the IP out to another studio for a smaller project with a quicker turnaround. A quasi-remake of Fallout 3 also seems likely following the huge success of Oblivion Remastered, though we haven’t heard anything official on that front, yet.

