'Shop Contest: Big Pikachu, Winners!

The big boy himself, chunky Pikachu, is back in the new Pokemon games thanks to some weird power-up thing. To celebrate this great news, I asked you fine folks to take big boy Pikachu and add him to games or movies or TV shows.



Our winning image this week comes from Haunted Channel who adds some Pikachu to the world of Dark Souls.

After last week and all that Sonic business, it was really nice to have a good ‘Shop Contest again. You creative people really knocked it out of the park this weekend, with a ton of great entries. Culling this list down to just 10 was hard.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Epictacosam wins the award for “Gross.”

ConManEd grabs the award for “My Favorite Version Of This Idea.”

Chelsea Of Tranquility receives the award for “Cutest WMD.”

The Big Kev gets the award for “Paul Anka’s Guarantee.” (Award void in Tennessee.)

ChrisMC pickups the award for “Loudest Pikachu.”

AmazingMao wins the award for “Best Poster.”

Done With Kinja gets the award for “Weirdest Crossover.”

Badonkagronk receives the award for “Cutest Tragedy.”

Xenix33 grabs the award for “Best Moon.” “Best Space Station.”

And finally, TBW44 wins the award for “Weirdest Pokemon Trade.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.