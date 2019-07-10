'Shop Contest: Big Pikachu

Chunky Pikachu has returned. The true and original form of the world’s most famous Pokemon is back and bigger than ever in the new Pokemon games, Sword and Shield. Let’s honor this giant’s return with some Photoshop creations.

Your challenge this week: Add this big Pikachu to video games, movies, and TV shows.

To help make your task easier, I’ve included an already cut out and ready to go Pikachu for you. Y’all are welcome.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!