'Shop Contest: Lego Luigi, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Image: Paramount / Nintendo / Kotaku

Mario’s tall and cowardly brother is back, in Lego form. To celebrate the news, we took this new, blocky Luigi and took him on some new adventures.

Our winning image this week comes from Sharpeofthe95th who created the ultimate weapon: The Luigi Cube. Resistance is-a futile! WAH-HOOOO!

Image: See Below

One of the best contests of 2021! The range of creativity was impressive. A few of these I expected, but the rest were surprising and in a good way. Like when you forget your payday, check your bank account and see you got more money! And not like a bad surprise, like when I scroll down each weekend and see what awful shit Bob The Rock has created for me.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

AmazingMeow wins the award for “Highest Luigi!”
AmazingMeow wins the award for “Highest Luigi!”
Image: See Below
Badonkagronk grabs the award for “Best NYC Tourist Stop.”
Image: See Below
SteakSlapper picks up the award for “Sneakiest Luigi!”
Image: See Below
Cecil_Banon can’t win anything.
Image: See Below
Wagner Volain grabs the award for “Best Lego Game That Hasn’t Been Made Yet.”
Image: See Below
Kaputnoob went and broke his Lego Luigi. Careful next time!
Image: See Below
Monoartan receives the award for “Best Ratchet And Clank Mod.”
Image: See Below
Mrichston picks up the award for “Deadliest Luigi!”
Image: See Below
Richardrae1 nabs the award for “Best Toy Crossover.”
Image: See Below
And finally, sciteach created a monster.
Image: See Below
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

badonkagronk
Badonkagronk

Agreed, a ton of great images this week, impossible to pick one!

Oh, and I’m not letting Bob have exclusive rights to posting unwelcome surprise images: