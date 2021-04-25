'Shop Contest: Lego Luigi

Image : Nintendo / LEGO / Universal / Kotaku

After a few early leaks, Nintendo and Lego officially confirmed that Lego Luigi is coming to joining his Lego brother in block jumping adventures. Sounds like a fun Photoshop contest to me!

Your challenge this week: Share Lego Luigi with the world!

Sure, Lego Luigi doesn’t come out until August, but we can have fun with a PNG version of this platforming plumber right now! It’s like an NFT, but without all the terrible environmental destruction and scams.

Oh and speaking of free digital files that you can easily download at no additional cost, here are some pre-cut-out Lego Luigis for you. And let’s keep entries focused on the Lego version of Mario’s ghost hunting bro.

Image : Nintendo / LEGO

Image : Nintendo / LEGO

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

