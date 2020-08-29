'Shop Contest: King Shark, Winners!

If you are a fan of comic book character King Shark, last week was a treat. We got two different and new versions of King Shark announced at DC’s online FanDome event. One from the new Suicide Squad movie and one from the new Suicide Squad game. So to celebrate, I asked you all you show the king some love.
Our winning image this week comes from edregis who decides to jump the shark. Very meta of you.
Here’s something funny about this whole “Jump the shark” thing: The famous moment happened in the fifth season of Happy Days during one of the show’s most-watched episodes. The show would go on for another six seasons. So it’s not really accurate to call this the moment the show “jumped the shark.” That would happen arguably many times after this episode.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Heads up: We are entering a new era of ‘Shop Contest. The Banned Club has been retired. Will it return? Maybe! Or maybe something else takes its place. Think of this like the DC New 52 event from a few years back, but hopefully not as bad.
Honestly, I worry about running bits into the ground or getting stale. So with this format shakeup, I figured it was a good time to shake the whole thing up. Change is scary, but I’m hoping you all will stick around and enjoy what’s to come!
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
DISCUSSION
Quality win edregis!
Congrats Sciteach, Mono and all the other runner ups!
Zack I’m sad you didn’t use my prelabeled pics!
On a side note “Think of this like the DC New 52 event from a few years back, but hopefully not as bad.” is EXACTLY how I described you taking over the shop contest!