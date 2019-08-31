I’m back after a weekend away. Did you miss me? I had a wonderful birthday and vacation and now I return to judge your creations for our latest contest. I asked you folks to throw me some video game parties and most of you did just that.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who decided to throw me a really gross party featuring some Resident Evil 7 characters. But hey, I’m not picky.

A lot of great and creative images this week featuring my ugly face. Bonus points to those of you who did some Googling to find images of me! That’s not creepy at all. I’m totally not calling the police after I finish writing this post.



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Bob The Rock can’t win anything because of a lifetime ban, but what a party.

Mrichston wins the award for “Worst Cameo In An Upcoming Game.”

Kerning gets the award for “Scariest Picture Of Zack.”

Done With Kinja grabs the award for “Most Dangerous Party.”

Neuroplastique snags the award for “Still Better Than Game Fuel!”

Richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Party Game.”

That_Shop_Guy77 receives the award for “Most Faith.”

Rawr_Pwnsaur grabs the award for “This Is My Favorite Party On The Citadel.”

Rae gets the award for “Rudest Party Guests.”

And finally, Cecil_Banon gets a warning. Make another mistake and you might end up in the Banned For Life Club™.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

