Last week I asked you folks to create some images to honor and celebrate the man, myth, and legend himself, Danny Trejo. He recently saved a small child from a car crash, on top of other cool stuff.



Our winning image this week comes from Add88 who has envisioned an alternate universe where Henry Cavil wasn’t playing Geralt in The Witcher show, but instead, Mr. Trejo got the role. I’d watch it.

Some of you created cool and fun images featuring Danny. Others decided to create things that are straight out of my nightmares. Why? I don’t know. Maybe you are trying to break me? Good luck.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

TheBig_Kev wins the award for “Biggest Sword.”

Bob The Rock wins nothing because he is banned for life.

Cecil_Banon grabs the award for “Most Surprising Special Edition.”

Mrichston receives the award for “Smallest Detail That I Almost Missed.”

Done with Kinja gets a warning. The Banned For Life Club is always looking for new members.

DenzilOfDojima nabs the award for “Mod That Should Exist.”

Mike Rebman wins the award for “Most Prepared”

LeftHandSling grabs the award for “SPACE MARINE!”

sciteach receives nothing and gets a VERY strong warning. Dear God, don’t do this again. Please.

And finally, Chelsea Of Tranquility wins the award for “Best Mayor, Ever.”

(Also Barry, don’t think you escaped. You have also been given a warning. )

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.